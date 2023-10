Coffee Conversation: Animal Allies Fur Ball Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies 2023 Fur Ball Gala is taking place on Saturday, October 14 at Northland Country Club.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds to help take care of the animals.

This year’s event will feature mingling, eating, gaming and winning. Fundraising goal is set at $100,000.00. Click here for ticket information.