Forward Party Endorses Candidate for Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn. — There’s a new political party in town, the Forward Party. It’s a political group that is trying to be a different kind of party, one that forms its’ platform from the bottom up, instead of being made by only the top officials.

The first candidate the Forward Party of Minnesota has endorsed is Duluth City Council Candidate Tim Meyer. The Executive Director of Forward Party of Minnesota Mark Meyer, who is unrelated to Tim Meyer, explained how Forward is different.

“The voters have become so jaded by the current two-party system that really it’s the candidates who are refreshed, invigorated saying, oh I’ve been looking for an alternative.,” said Mark Meyer. “I’m mostly a Democrat or mostly a Republican, but I can’t stand the way they do business. We let them be themselves.”

Tim Meyer is running against Wendy Durrwacther for the first district city council seat in Duluth’s first district. He explained how he thinks he is different from most candidates.

“I think it’s helpful for candidates like myself that fall on both sides of the aisle.,” said Tim Meyer. ” I consider myself to have social views, but I also, I’m a pro-business Democrat that doesn’t fall very easily into one category or another.”

The General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, 2023.