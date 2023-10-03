Girls Soccer: Esko Shuts Out Duluth Denfeld for 10th Win of Season

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team earned a gritty win on Tuesday, shutting out Duluth Denfeld 1-0.

Britta Koski would score the lone goal with under seven minutes to go in the first half.

Esko (10-1-3) will close out the regular season Thursday at Cloquet-Carlton.

Duluth Denfeld (8-4-3) finishes their schedule at Grand Rapids on Thursday.