Goligoski & Wild Take Over AMSOIL Arena for Open Practice

Tuesday's session was the 3rd time the Wild hosted a practice in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 3rd time in franchise history, the Minnesota Wild made their way to Duluth for a little team bonding and some work as well.

The team wrapped up their stay in Duluth Tuesday afternoon when they hosted an open practice in front of thousands at AMSOIL arena.

It was their first skating session at where the Bulldogs call home since 2021.

Head Coach Dean Evason says it’s always been important for him to have his team get some team bonding done before the season starts. He even added that the crowd gave his players a boost in their practice.

“Practices after a couple of days of some fun normally go a little bit slower. But because of the crowd, because of the energy. Like the bottom bowl was basically full, it’s absolutely fantastic. The guys are working, they’re pushing, so it’s perfect. The venue is incredible. The city is incredible. So yeah, we’ve really enjoyed our stay here,” said Evason.

Tuesday’s session even marked the return of a former Grand Rapids Thunderhawk, Alex Goligoski. He reminisced on his previous times at AMSOIL Arena.

“Not really fond ones. We got beat here a couple times by Duluth East but no always fun coming here and playing. A lot of memories forsure growing up playing here. I think it does bring a little connection with the fans too. We’re usually going through, doing our work with no one in the stands at practice. So it’s fun for us to go out there and lighten the mood a little bit and just have fun with it,” added Goligoski.

Goligoski and the Wild open the regular season October 12th versus Florida.