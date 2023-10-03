Public Forum To Help Explain Duluth Public Schools Referendum To Community

Duluth Area Chamber hosted this public forum at the Boat Club Restaurant in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. — A public forum was held Tuesday to let the community know more about the Duluth Public Schools Referendum.

There will be 2 referendum questions on the November 7 ballot for voters to vote on.

The first question would refinance existing debt and make the $2.6 Million dollars that is currently paid by the general fund available for other uses in the District. The second question would authorize a capital projects levy of $5.3 million dollars annually that would be used for technology-related updates.

The money will be used to add new course offerings, academic and mental health support positions, as well as the new technology program.

“We don’t take this ask lightly. We know that this a time when people have had their housing prices raised which has meant that their assessments have gone up. Which has meant that their taxes have gone up. So, we have strived to make sure that we’re making an ask that’s very reasonable and is also prudent thinking about the fiscal responsibilities that we have as a district to our taxpayers and our community,” said Superintendent John Magas, Duluth Public Schools.

Future Forward is what they are calling the referendum. To learn more about it and where you can vote go, click here.