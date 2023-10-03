Rep. Stauber On Speaker McCarthy’s Ousting: ‘Sad Day For America’

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Hermantown) called the ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday as a “sad day for America.”

Below is Stauber’s full statement:

“This is a sad day for America. Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans have consistently delivered strong results for the American people, who are hurting thanks to the policies of the Biden Administration. Under his conservative and steadfast leadership, House Republicans have passed bills to cut $2 trillion in spending, reduce energy costs, enact commonsense work requirements, restore order at the southern border, and much more.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy had my full support in January, and he had my full support today.

Make no mistake, Matt Gaetz worked with socialist Democrats to remove a Republican Speaker. Thanks to his actions, the important work of the House of Representatives is now stalled, and we are unable to hold Joe Biden and his failing Administration accountable.

To quote former Speaker of the House Joseph G. Cannon in 1910, ‘government is not the whim of a handful of men who don’t know what they want—and when they get it, want something else.’

Matt Gaetz and a handful of other selfish Republicans have no interest in governing. They care more about fundraising and making a name for themselves than getting the hard work done for the American people.

I will continue to stand with the vast majority of our House Republican Conference as we push back against the chaos created by Matt Gaetz and his Democrat allies.”