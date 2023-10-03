UMD Football Treating Saturday’s Wayne State Contest as Playoff Game

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team prepares for their toughest test yet.

A road contest this upcoming Saturday against the 4-1 Wayne State Wildcats.

Saturday’s game will be the 17th time that both the two teams have clashed against one another.

UMD boasts an overall record of 14-2 against Wayne. But the Wildcats took the last meeting with a 31 to 28 win in 2021.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says they’re treating this matchup like it’s already a playoff game.

“Our guys understand the playoff atmosphere that’s it’s going to be this weekend. For us, we’re taking this as a playoff football game. If we win this game, we put ourselves as a front runner in the NSIC to have a chance to be in the national playoffs. Wayne State is not any different. If Wayne State wins this game, they put themselves in the talks of postseason play as well,” said Wiese.

Kickoff is set for 1 PM on Saturday.