Minnesota Bigfoot Conference Happening Saturday In Grand Rapids

MINNESOTA — Do you believe in Bigfoot? Well, this weekend you have a chance to learn all things about the mysterious creature.

The Minnesota Bigfoot Conference is happening Saturday at the Timberlake Lodge and Hotel in Grand Rapids. Doors open at 9 a.m. for all the bigfoot enthusiasts to share their stories of the encounters they’ve had. Some describe it as a smell, some describe a growling noise, and some have reportedly seen abnormally large prints.

Then at 11 a.m. there will be guest speakers including a climatologist who’s been on the History channel. Organizers of the event believe the speakers give validation to the research they’ve been doing.

“When we have these people scientists, professors, and doctors stepping forward and saying ‘yeah there’s something to it.” These are the people that are really looking at the evidence under a microscope and looking at DNA evidence, late fingerprints evidence and things like that and getting closer into it and getting more into it,” said Abe Del Rio, founder and director of the Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team and Minnesota Bigfoot Conference.

The Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team puts on the conference. They say everyone is welcome.

“We want all those people to come forward hunters, people who are just walking, hiking, who spends the time out there in nature. We want everybody to come forward that’s had a sighting and we want to be that safe platform. That’s why we do a lot of things with Remer, Minnesota as well,” said Del Rio.

The family fun event also includes raffles and contests. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids in advance. They will go up $10 at the door.