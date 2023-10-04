Superior Solar Garden Unveiled

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — There may have been some clouds in the sky, but that did not stop a solar celebration today.

It was for the community solar garden in Superior. It will use the sun to generate enough power for about 115 homes, according to Superior Water Light and Power. Customers were able to buy shares of the solar garden as a way to show support and invest in clean energy.

“We listened and we heard you asked for a local solar option. You all can be proud of being part of this renewable project, which is nearly complete. Commissioning is happening very soon. We should be operational by the end of the month,” said Rod Sandstrom, President of SWL&P.

Bethany Owens, ALLETE’s President and CEO, said, “At ALLETE we believe sustainability and community go hand-in-hand. And we’re working to create a just and sustainable clean-energy future. A future that looks like this solar garden, with all its community benefits.”

“This 470-watt community solar garden is a renewable project and a labor of love built for and with the community by partners working toward a carbon-free future,” said Todd Lyden, Vice President of Hunt Electric.

The project uses 1,300 solar panels, and will also have a new pollinator garden. More than fifty percent of SWL&P’s power will now come from renewable energy.