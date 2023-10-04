UMD Men’s Hockey Ready to Get Back to Game Action

The Bulldogs will host Michigan Tech in the USA Hockey Hall of Fame game on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will have to wait one day longer than the women’s team to drop the puck.

The two teams haven’t seen each other since the end of the 2021-2022 season, which went the Bulldogs way three to nothing.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says the early part of their schedule is tough and it will give them a good idea of where they might stand this season.

“Our guys they want to play. Hopefully that energy will carry over into the game. Like every first game, there’s going to be good and there’s going to be bad. We’re still trying to figure out who’s going to play with them. This is probably the first year in a long time where I’m not sure who’s going to be with who as we go through the year,” said Sandelin.

And after how last season ended, the players are more than ready to go.

“I remember just last year sitting around at home in April was not fun. We are chomping at the bit forsure and we’ve been talking about it all summer. A lot of the older guys and even the younger guys from last year are eager to prove that they’ve made a big jump,” added graduate forward Luke Loheit.

The Huskies and Bulldogs get things going Saturday at 7:07 PM.