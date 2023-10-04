UMD Women’s Hockey to Open Season Against Long Island for 2nd Straight Year

Friday's game will be the 3rd time that Long Island and UMD have squared off.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 2nd straight season, the UMD women’s hockey team will open up the season with a series against Long Island University.

Except this time, it will be on their home ice.

The Bulldogs will also be celebrating 25 years as a program as they hit the ice on Friday.

That game will be the 3rd time that Long Island and UMD have squared off.

The Bulldogs grabbed two victories, outscoring the Sharks nine to one a year ago.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says she’s been stressing good habits on the ice all week in hopes of a 1-0 start.

“From stopping at the net for loose pucks. To tracking rebounds in the corner, shoulder checking on every drill. Habits like that might seem insignificant but I think if we’re playing the game the right way, doing things the right way. More good things we’ll be happening for us than bad,” said Crowell.

UMD defender Paula Bergstrom will make her Bulldog debut this weekend against her former team.

“It’s special in a way. But, at the same time you just have to view it as another game and show up. We’ll see how it feels on Friday but at the same time it’s another game and just have to be ready,” added Bergstrom.

Puck drop is at 6:01 PM on Friday.