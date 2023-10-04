Update on Lead Water Pipe Removal

DULUTH, Minn. –In May of his year the city began work on replacing all lead water pipes in the city. A pilot project was started on Eighth Street, running between 7th Avenue and 14th Avenue.

An update on the pilot project was given on Wednesday. Jon Maruska, the Senior Engineering Specialist on the project, said so far, about 85 of the 95 homes in the area have received new water pipes. One of the homeowners who had his water pipe replaced is Ian Soumis and he is very pleased.

Soumis said, “I was just watching between last summer and this summer, just eagerly waiting our turn. And surprisingly it only took maybe a day day and a half, provided any snag they hit. I was very impressed with the equipment, he mentioned the directional boring machine trenchless. I maybe had a two-by-two-section of my basement against the wall was taken up. The rest was done inside and out everything was very clean, and neat.

Additionally, the areas that will be worked on in 2024 were identified. The plans are to have four projects that have about 800 service lines changed. The four areas are the Gary neighborhood, the New Duluth neighborhood, and the lower portion of the Lincoln Park area divided into two sections.