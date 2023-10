UWS Men’s Soccer Extends Win Streak to Four with Bridge Battle Victory Over CSS

UWS (8-2-2) will next host Minnesota Morris on Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s soccer team continued their winning ways on Wednesday, defeating St. Scholastica 6-0.

The Yellowjackets were led by Josh Bellamy, who had a hat trick in the victory.

CSS (2-8) will play at Macalester on Saturday.