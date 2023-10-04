Water Main Break Shuts Off Water To Large Portion Of Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. — A water main break on Park Point has affected more than half of the residents there.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Duluth said operations crews were responding to the break, which turned off water from 2230 Minnesota Avenue to the end of Park Point.

“The duration of the repair is unknown at this time. Crews are working to restore water service as quickly as possible,” said Phil Jents, communications officer for the city.

A Northland Alert was sent out to those in the affected area.

