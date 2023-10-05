Cloquet’s Carly Johnson Gets 1,000th Career Set Assist in Lumberjacks Win Over Superior

Cloquet (22-2) will next host Grand Rapids on October 12th.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Cloquet volleyball senior Carly Johnson had a lot to celebrate on Thursday night.

Not only did her team pick up a 3 to 0 win over Superior. She also had her 1,000th career set assist in the victory.

Cloquet (22-2) will next host Grand Rapids on October 12th.

Superior (14-9) will also next host Grand Rapids. That game is on October 17th.