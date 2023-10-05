Coffee Conversation: Bill Hinden Presents “The Great Jewish American Songbook” at Temple Israel

DULUTH, Minn. — Temple Israel will host a live presentation and performance by Bill Hindin of Songs and Stories of the Jewish Composers of Popular Music of the 20th Century.

Temple Israel Board Member Jack Seiler joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Thursday to talk about the event and its purpose.

Hindin uses multi-media, jokes, piano playing and song to illustrate the many facets of Jewish composers, and performers that make up the great American Songbook.

Temple Israel is excited to utilize its new state-of-the-art sound system at the show taking place on October 15 at 1 pm in the Overman Hall.