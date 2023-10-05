Esko Football’s Jace Stewart Commits to Valley City State

So far this season, Stewart has seven tackles and one punt return for a touchdown.

ESKO, Minn.- A Esko football standout announced the next step in his playing career on Wednesday.

Senior wide receiver and free safety Jace Stewart announced his commitment to Valley City State.

So far this season, Stewart has seven tackles and one punt return for a touchdown.

On the offensive side, he has one catch for 20 yards and 7 carries for 18 yards.

Stewart and Esko will look to go 6-0 when they play at Hibbing Friday.