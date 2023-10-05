Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon Sells Out In Less Than 100 Hours

DULUTH, Minn. — Grandma’s Marathon is breaking records this year with registration.

In less than 100 hours the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon has sold out with more than 8,000 people signed up.

According to Grandma’s Marathon officials, this is the fastest sellout for the race since 2018.

Sunday night, registration for the races opened up and within the first 5 hours it was the largest ever first day of registration.

Grandma’s Marathon weekend will take place the weekend of June 22, 2024.

Despite the main event being sold out, there are still ways for people to get into the 2024 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon:

2-Year Guaranteed Program — Participants can sign up for the 2024 and 2025 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, while also supporting the Young Athletes Foundation. Only 100 total 2-year guaranteed entries will be sold.

Half Great Grandma’s Challenge — Participants can sign up for both the 2024 William A. Irvin 5K and Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. Fewer than 50 entries remain to the 2024 Half Great Grandma’s Challenge.