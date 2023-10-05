MSHSL Approves Boys Volleyball as Spring Sport
Back in May, the league officially approved boys volleyball as a sanctioned sport.
ST. PAUL, Minn.- The MSHSL officially approved a spring schedule for boys volleyball on Thursday.
Teams will begin play next school year.
Minnesota is the 25th state association to sanction the sport.
Within the last four years, Floodwood, Cloquet, Hibbing/Chisholm, Grand Rapids and Proctor-Hermantown fielded boys teams.