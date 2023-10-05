Northland College Hires Cole Schreiner as New Men’s Head Basketball Coach

Schreiner was the men's assistant from 2017 to 2020 for the Lumberjacks.

ASHLAND, Wis.- Northland College in Ashland has announced their new head men’s basketball coach.

And it’s a familiar face as Cole Schreiner returns to the program.

He would then move on to Gogebic Community College to lead the women’s program.

Schreiner has plenty of coaching experience and was also a golf coach at Northland in his previous stint.

He’ll make his debut November 8th at the College of St. Scholastica.