Prep Soccer: Cloquet-Carlton Outlasts Esko, Duluth East Shuts Out Superior

Regular season finale for Cloquet-Carlton and Esko

DULUTH, Minn.- In less-than-ideal conditions, the Cloquet-Carlton girls and Duluth East boys came away with late-season soccer victories on Thursday.

The Cloquet-Carlton girls defeated Esko 1-0 at Hilltop Fields. The only goal of the game came from Allie Jones in the first half. The Lumberjacks end their regular season at 10-2-4 overall while Esko enters the postseason with a 10-2-3 record.

The Duluth East boys soccer team blanked Superior 2-0 on their home turf. Both goals were scored by Will Smith in the second half. This win puts the Greyhounds at 8-3-3 overall with their regular season finale set for Saturday at Lakeville South. The Spartans (8-4-3) will play two games in Wausau on Saturday before closing out the regular season against River Falls on Thursday, October 12.