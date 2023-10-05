Solar Speaks to Superior Residents

Many people responded to the chance to sign up to be part of the new community solar garden.

Superior’s first community solar garden has more than utilities and construction crews eager to see it get started.

Wednesday, Superior Water Light and Power unveiled the facility that will generate enough electricity to power 115 homes, and many residents were excited about the prospect and showed up for the ribbon cutting.

A lot of those celebrating Wednesday were those who dreamt, designed and built the thirteen hundred panels. However, 80 customers bought shares in the project to show their support.

Some were big business customers. But others, like Robert and Ranita Sutherland, just wanted to be part of something they see as important.

“I’m excited, I’m excited. I think it’s going to be such a benefit to the community,” said Ranita, a former employee at SWL&P. “And I hope Superior Light and Power can do more. Because I think as more people realize what a benefit this will be, they’ll want to be able to sign up for it also,” she said.

Her husband, Robert, agreed, acknowledging it’s still a new idea for many people.

“Change is always something people have a challenge with,” Sutherland said. “But it’s a change that’s been very well appreciated by a number of the folks we’ve talked with in the neighborhood, because of taking care of Mother Earth and utilizing our solar the best that we can,” said Sutherland.

The couple was also happy to hear that there will be a pollinator garden with the site. The facility should be fully tapped into and basking in sunlight and generating electricity in the next few weeks.