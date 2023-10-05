UMD Faculty Union Rallies Amid Contract Negotiations

DULUTH, Minn. — Job security, research restrictions and increased teacher workload among concerns voiced Thursday (Oct 5) at a rally held by University of Minnesota Duluth union faculty members. This as contract negotiations continue with UMD administration.

Duluth members of the University Education Association (UEA-Duluth) along with staff, students and a few city representatives rallied at UMD’s Kirby Plaza Bus Hub.

Professors at both UMD and the University of Minnesota Crookston have been working without a contract since June. New contract negotiations began in May.

UEA-Duluth President John Schwetman told FOX21, the union is speaking out on three major topics; job security for part-time or nontenured staff, concerns over reduced research opportunities / added restrictions and a potential 15% increase in teaching workloads.

As of now, the union has no plans to strike and is hopeful to reach an agreement with the university, according to Schwetman.

FOX21 was provided with a written statement from University of Minnesota Senior Director of Employee and Labor Relations Mani Vang.

“Representatives from the University of Minnesota and the University Education Association (UEA) have been engaged in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement covering the represented faculty at the University of Minnesota Crookston and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Bargaining sessions began in mid-May and continue. Both UEA and the University have made meaningful efforts to reach agreement on a new contract, yet some key issues remain. To make additional progress in the negotiations toward a new agreement, the University engaged the State of Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services (BMS) for assistance. BMS provides neutral mediation services to assist parties in reaching agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement and we are optimistic that mediation will help us resolve the remaining issues. BMS has assisted the University and our union partners in many past negotiations. The University looks forward to making progress in bargaining, and successfully concluding the negotiations, with the assistance of a BMS mediator.”

UMD Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer Lynne Williams also provided a statement.