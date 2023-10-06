61st Annual Bayfield Apple Festival Begins Friday

BAYFIELD, Wis. — Friday is the day for apple lovers to gather as the Bayfield Apple Festival begins.

The fun fall event marks 61 years of everything apple with apple peeling, pie, and dessert contests, plenty of live music, a coronation for the Apple Festival Queen, and a grand parade.

Thousands of tourists and locals visit every year to highlight the area’s many apple orchards.

It all is happening through Sunday. Click here to see the full timeline of events.