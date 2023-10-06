Bailey Builds Now Open in New West Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn. — If you are a fan of wood mosaic art, Bailey Builds is now open at their new location in West Duluth. The Baileys purchased the former funeral home back in 2020 and spent the last few years renovating the over 9,000 square foot building. The larger building gives them more room to grow, provides a better fit for the artwork, and allows for more community involvement.

“We were looking for a new workshop. We outgrew our other space. We used to create the artwork there where they used to fix the cars. We outgrew that. We rented a warehouse space and then we decided that we needed our own space again. And we found this for the garage doors. We’re like ‘That looks like a decent sized garage for us to work out of,’” said co-owner Nathanael Bailey.

Now known as BB and Friends, their mission is to inspire community through art. Some ways they are doing this is an on-site mud house for local potters and jewelry displays for local jewelers.

“There’s so much to see and I wanted to merchandise it in a way where even the merchandising itself is a piece of artwork. So, it’s not your traditional ‘Here’s where your candles are, here’s where your ‘this’ is.’ I tried to merchandise it and put it together in a way where it’s just like a piece of artwork to explore. It’s not just about the retail space and our studio. We’re opening up more of the building in the future for the community,” said co-owner Anna Bailey.

BB and Friends will be having a grand opening on Oct 21 where they will provide hourly tours of their new space. In the meantime, they are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 until 6.