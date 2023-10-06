Blue Rock Grill In Downtown Duluth Preparing For Grand Opening October 9th

DULUTH, Minn. — Staff are preparing for the grand opening of Blue Rock Grill in downtown Duluth.

The new restaurant took over the old 7 West Taphouse which focused more on beer. Blue Rock Grill is all about the wine, craft cocktails, and higher end liquor along with food such as bacon wrapped stuffed dates, nachos, burgers, and more.

A soft opening was held Thursday and Friday. The owner said other than a few tips about the food, everything has been going well.

“Overall people just loved the food. they liked the variety. It’s not a huge menu, but it covers a lot bases. And it’s got a lot of flavor and people really seem to like it,” said Rick Lampton, owner of Blue Rock Grill.

Blue Rock Grill officially opens Monday at 11am. They will then be open Monday through Saturdays.