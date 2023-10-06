Coffee Conversation: Chum’s Golden Gala Commemorating 50th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. — Chum will host a Golden Gala on Tuesday, October 17 at the DECC commemorating 50 years of assisting those experiencing homelessness.

Chum Director of Communications and Marketing Bradley Zwagerman joined FOX21 live on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

There will be a gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions, inspiring stories, and awards. Tickets are $100. Click here for more information.