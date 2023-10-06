Essentia St. Mary’s Boosts Security

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia St. Mary’s announced Friday that it is implementing visitor badges beginning next Tuesday

When entering the new facility on Second Street, you will need to stop at the Reception Desk.

There, you will need to present a photo ID in order to receive the visitor badge.

The badge is good for that day only and needs to be returned.

In addition, Essentia St. Marys has already implemented a screening process at the entrance to the Emergency Department

Visitors to the Emergency Department will also need to pick up a badge..

All these changes are being made to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors.