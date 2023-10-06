Fall Brings Out Sport Card Collectors

Football of course, but playoff baseball brings an added interest.

Fall is in the air. That means football, and this fall–even the Twins!

That is good news for people who are into collecting or selling sports cards. At the Miller Hill Mall Friday, it was “game on!” As in Game On Sportscard Collectors and Memorabilia show.

Long time collector and dealer Austin Knute had a big selection on display, and said interest is very much driven by the season.

“So right now, the Twins are in the playoffs, so their cards are really, really hot,” Knute said. “Vikings are, well, they won their first game so they’re hopefully coming back. But with it being football season, I sell football like crazy. The teams that are in the playoffs for baseball I sell their cards like crazy. So, it all comes down to the time of year,” said Knute.

Knute said many people stop by just to look at the cards, and sometimes see rare ones they’ve never seen before. And even though many may never buy, he says that’s just as much fun. He says he probably gives away as many cards as he sells, and he loves traveling the state being part of a hobby he loves.