Fatal Car Crash on Martin Road Near Duluth

Sheriff says car was making U-turn when it was hit by a truck.

Authorities say a passenger in a van was killed Friday morning when the vehicle made a U-turn on Martin Road in Rice Lake.

The fatal victim has been identified as 78-year-old Paul Larson of Duluth.

The incident happened about 8:45 a.m.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office said the van he was riding in was traveling east when the driver pulled over to the shoulder and then made a U-turn to head west.

The Sheriff’s office said a flatbed truck that was also traveling east then hit the turning van.

The driver of the van had serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Essentia Hospital.

He was identified as 42-year-old Jason Larson.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash happened just east of Woodland and the Martin Road.