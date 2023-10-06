Former UMD Men’s Hockey Coach Mike Sertich to Be Honored with Spirit of Life Award

Sertich spent 18 years at the helm for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former UMD men’s hockey coach Mike Sertich will be presented with the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum’s Spirit of Life award on Saturday.

From 1982 to 2000, Sertich led UMD to 350 wins, three WCHA regular season championships, two WCHA postseason titles, four NCAA tournament appearances, and lastly back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours in 1983 and 1984.

In 1984, they would make it to the National Title game.

He also coached 11 All-Americans and 21 future NHL players during his time at UMD.