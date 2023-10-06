North Star Story Summit Taking Place In Duluth This Week

DULUTH, Minn. — The Super Bowl for film makers and story lovers is here in Duluth this week.

The North Star Story Summit is a 6-day event with 4 festivals taking place. Storytellers are from here locally and around the world sharing their stories.

There is everything to do from watching independent films or TV series to participating in workshops. Something that sets them apart is the interactive element where you can meet the creators and give them your feedback.

“And what’s really interesting about independent film and television for the general public is you get to see stories in their early forms. Especially the TV world when you come to Catalyst you get to see stories that are only just beginning their creative journeys. So, you get to be a part of that feedback process, tell them what you like, tell them what you didn’t like. But if you’ve ever been watching TV and wondered how does this get made. Starts here,” said Philip Gilpin, CEO of Catalyst Story Institute.

And it’s not just for writers, actors, or people in the film industry. Everyone is welcome to stop by.

“If there’s one message, we want people to understand is that this is for the public. You can see really cool stories, you can hear, you can meet people. And it truly is for everybody,” said Shari Marshik, executive director of the Upper Midwest Film Office.

The North Star Story Summit is here through Sunday. Go to its website for ticket and event information.