Prep Football: Hermantown & Duluth Denfeld Pick Up Road Wins in Week 6

Both the Hunters and Hawks are now 5-1 on the season.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld football team bounced back on Friday, topping Cloquet 40 to 16.

The Hunters improve to 5-1 and will next host Rock Ridge on October 13th.

Meanwhile, Cloquet (3-3) will play at Grand Rapids on the 13th.

In other football action, Hermantown also picked up their 5th win of the season, defeating Duluth East 42 to 6.

The Hawks will next host unbeaten Esko next week.

Duluth East (1-5) will look to bounce back at North Branch.