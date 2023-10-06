Top Plays of the Week: 10/6

Cloquet-Carlton's Jones scores first goal for Lumberjacks

DULUTH, Minn.- A diving catch and two eye-popping goals are this week’s top plays of the week.

At number three, Duluth East’s Timothy Hudoba laid out and was somehow able to hang onto a spectacular pass from Kellen O’Connell in the Greyhounds’ game against Hermantown.

At number two, Felipe Oliveira of UW-Superior’s men’s soccer team was able to get past two St. Scholastica defenders before kicking the ball to the side of the net and scoring for the Yellow Jackets.

At number one, Cloquet-Carlton’s Allie Jones had perfect placement on a long-range shot that soared above the goaltender’s reach and went in for her first goal of the season. The Lumberjacks would win over Esko 1-0.