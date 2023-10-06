UMD Women’s Hockey Opens Season With 6-0 Runaway Win

DULUTH, Minn.- With high hopes heading into the 2023-24 season, the UMD women’s hockey team met expectations Friday night, starting the season 1-0 with the 4-0 victory over Long Island University.

Leading the Bulldogs was captain Mannon McMahon, who scored a career-high four goals, including one in the first period. Penn State transfer Olivia Wallin and Senior Alternate Captain Nina Jobst-Smith also found the back of the net for UMD.

The Bulldogs will once again face LIU Saturday night before preparing for Ohio State in a two-game series, starting on Friday, October 13.