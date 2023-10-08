ATV Passenger Killed By Tree Branch To The Chest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A woman was killed over the weekend after being struck by a tree branch while riding on a side-by-side ATV.

The accident happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday on an ATV trail located south of Hibbing, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The 38-year-old woman from Meadowlands was struck in the chest by the tree branch while riding as a passenger, according to authorities.

She was pronounced dead at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

“There was no indication of alcohol use nor excessive speed,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name was not released Sunday.