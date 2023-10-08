Bayfield’s Apple Festival Wraps Up on a Wet Note

BAYFIELD, Wis. — Bayfield’s Apple Festival wrapping up this weekend on a wet note, still thousands of people poured in for the grand parade.

“Yeah it’s pretty rainy, and cold. Very cold,” said festival attendee Minnie VanDoorn.

The low 50s and rainy weather didn’t stop the crowd in Bayfield. Just as the 61 year event entered its final day, it didn’t just rain. It poured.

“Love it. We’re here in a nice dry spot,” said festival attendee Kay Reader.

People still managed to brave the weather, to celebrate Bayfield’s biggest economic impact.

“60,000 people attend Bayfield Apple Festival throughout the three days year to year. Which brings in a $8-10 million dollar impact to the area,” said Kati Anderson, the public relations manager for Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau. “Because people are visitors that are not only staying here in Bayfield, but they’re staying around Bayfield County. They’re even staying as far as Duluth and Superior. The impact is really amazing.”

Some come out for the food.

“The food, I love food,” said VanDoorn. “There’s a lot of food here.”

And some come out for the vendors. Regardless, the festival’s roots haven’t fallen far from the tree.

For the last 20 years, Jane and her family have been making caramel apples to sell.

“Each year we come down to Apple Fest and help our Apple Hill Orchard family,” said Jane Cain, with Apple Hill Orchard. “It’s so nice to reunite and get caught up with all of our friends and family each year.”

They say that it’s the community and their family that keeps them coming back.

“It’s one of those things that we always look forward too, having an orchard,” said Jane. “We continue to come back each year because it’s such a great atmosphere. It’s so fun to see everybody, meet new people, and have a great time.”

And for Radibeaux’s Orchard they’ve always had a booth set up on the corner of Rittenhouse and Broad Street. But this year they’re celebrating a few things that are special to them.

“We had a good crop this year. A little more rain than a lot of other places, so the apples are good sized and got quite the few of them,” said John Radibeaux, with Rabideaux Orchards. “In fact my parents are in the parade today as the grand marshals, so we’re just proud and happy to be here.”

With rain showering some concerns for the annual parade. Things started on a clear note.

“Yeah the rain stopped mostly and the sun is coming out so that’s pretty nice,” said VanDoorn. “It’s not so bad.”

“We’re here today to see our granddaughter, Brook, play the drums for the Drummond Band,” said Reader. “Hopefully she’ll walk right past us.”

“Apple Festival started because of our great local orchards and growers who are up doing their own events throughout the weekend,” said Anderson. We’re 61 years strong and we couldn’t do this without our community support because it really does take a village to put in a huge festival like this.”