City Of Duluth’s Largest Employee Union Passes On Mayoral Endorsement

DULUTH, Minn. – AFSCME Council 5, the city of Duluth’s largest bargaining unit representing employees like plow drivers, librarians and utility workers, has chosen not to endorse any mayoral candidate for the upcoming November election.

In a statement to FOX 21, AFSCME said:

“While our union members have endorsed in this race in previous election years, our members have decided to not endorse in the mayoral race this year. We will continue to focus on electing the most pro-worker and pro-union leaders as we work together to build a stronger, more inclusive, and resilient Duluth for everybody and ensure our City of Duluth workers are heard and valued.”

Mayor Emily Larson was endorsed by AFSCME for the last mayoral election in 2019. Larson provided the following statement to FOX 21 Sunday:

“This city works because of the dedicated city workers who serve our community and do the important work to keep it going. One of the things I love about this job is knowing and appreciating their work, regardless of their bargaining unit or endorsement, and I am grateful that even when we have inevitable differences, we have a respectful and productive relationship. I look forward to continuing to work well together into the future. As a Mayor who strongly believes in unions, Project Labor Agreements, and collective bargaining, I’m grateful for the endorsement of 11 labor groups, including the Duluth AFL-CIO Central Labor Body which represents 17,000 workers.”

Larson’s opponent, Roger Reinert, also sent the following statement to FOX 21 Sunday: