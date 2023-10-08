‘Democratic Socialists Of America’ Backs Palestine Amid Gaza-Israel Conflict; Duluth DSA-Endorsed Candidates Respond

DULUTH, Minn. – The Twin Ports Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which has endorsed three Duluth city council candidates for the upcoming November election, is calling for support to “take to the streets to join a protest for peace and against funding the Israeli state.”

The DSA released the following statement Saturday:

“DSA is steadfast in expressing our solidarity with Palestine. Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime—a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States. End the violence. End the Occupation. Free Palestine. We unequivocally condemn the killing of all civilians. It is imperative for international human rights law to be respected. But we cannot forget that the Israeli state has systematically denied Palestinians the right to self-determination for decades. This was not unprovoked. For over 60 years, Palestinians have faced ethnic cleansing, torture, bombings, and housing demolitions. Gaza is still under a blockade. As socialists, we must act. The #NotOnOurDime coalition campaign—advanced by @nycdsa member & NY Assemblymember @ZohranKMamdani—provides an effective model for pressuring elected officials to stop providing financial support to the Israeli state. Take to the streets to join a protest for peace and against funding the Israeli state.”

FOX 21 requested statements Sunday from the three Duluth council candidates endorsed by DSA.

Council Dist. 1 candidate Wendy Durrwachter said:

“I stand with DSA in condemning the killing of civilians and in calling for just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on equal rights for all.”

The other two council candidates running for two open at-large seats are Jenna Yeakle and Miranda Pacheco. Their statements are directed toward challenger and incumbent Arik Forsman who retweeted a post on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday that was critical of the DSA.

Miranda Pocheco said:

“Do you know how much time I have spent thinking about Palestine lately? Almost none. Do you know how much time I’ve spent thinking about Duluth’s roads, potholes, and infrastructure? Day and night. It is disappointing that Arik Forsman is trying to scare voters right before an election. Duluth voters are smarter than that. We don’t fall for the ‘be scared of Democratic Socialists’ talking point.”

Jenna Yeakle said:

“I stand with the national DSA in condemning the killing of civilians in all circumstances. And I will continue to work with our local DSA and other local organizations to support affordable housing and workers’ rights for all Duluthians. I am disappointed in the use of scare tactics before a local election, when very real local concerns are on the ballot: affordable housing and infrastructure, worker and union rights, and transparency and good governance.”

Meanwhile, Arik Forsman pushed back on his opponents by saying: