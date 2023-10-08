Penalty Kick Puts UMD Soccer Over Minot State

Bulldogs' first win in three weeks

DULUTH, Minn.- A first-half goal scored off a penalty kick from Miriam Marsan was the difference-maker in UMD’s 1-0 win over Minot State.

Marsan’s goal — her second of the season — was scored in the 26th minute. On the other side of the pitch, UMD Goalkeeper Jennifer Norris tallied 10 saves, the most she’s had in a game since the 2023 season opener.

Sunday’s victory put an end to UMD’s five-game winless streak. Now at 3-5-4 overall, the Bulldogs travel to Minnesota State Moorehead (2-6-4) this Friday before facing Northern State (6-2-3) on Sunday.