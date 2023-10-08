Sen. Klobuchar Calls Hamas’ Attack On Israel ‘Unconscionable’

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel, as the death toll rose into the hundreds Sunday.

“This was a planned, coordinated attack by Hamas, which is a terrorist organization, which is affiliated with Iran. And this has been Israel’s biggest fear because they are a democracy in a really tough neighborhood,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

Klobuchar said Americans are presumed among the dead. She also said Minnesotans are among the stranded.in Israel.

“This is one of our allies. There’s a long-standing relationship between the U.S. and Israel. Israel has stood with us, and we have stood with them,” Klobuchar said.

“What happened this weekend was an unconscionable attack on a U.S. ally – Israel. … There are hundreds and hundreds of Israelis who are dead, including innocent families – women and children … this was an attack by land, by sea and by air.”