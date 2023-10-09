Bentleyville Tree is Up!

Ironworkers donate their time every year to assemble and stack the sections.

It’s a sure sign that the holiday season–and Bentleyville–are nearly here!

The Christmas tree at Bentleyville’s “Tour of Lights” went up Saturday morning.

One hundred twenty-eight feet to the top, and for all the Northland to see in the months ahead.

As always, Iron Workers Local 512 were the volunteers who used their skills to assemble the sections and connect them.

For many helping out over the weekend, it is almost a Christmas tradition.

“This is an annual effort for the Iron Workers to come down and volunteer for Bentleyville and put up the Christmas tree,” said Keith Musolf, Business Representative for Local 512.

“It wasn’t a record time this morning, but the weather was great, and we did it very efficiently. It’s a yearly staple. The guys love it. Nathan makes really nice, hooded sweatshirts for everybody that represents the tree and the local iron workers on there. It’s a milestone for the guys every year,” Musolf said.

Bentleyville opens on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and runs through the day after Christmas.

As always, there’s no charge to walk through the one-of-a-kind light display, but a donation of canned food or an unwrapped toy is welcomed.