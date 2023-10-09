DECC Board Releases Detailed Statement: ‘We Need A New Model, We Will Get Through This’

DULUTH, Minn. – The board of directors at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center released an extensive public statement Monday on the DECC’s website explaining the entertainment venue’s financial situation, the responsibilities of the board and how they plan to move forward.

The statement also provides a ‘question and answer’ section to help the public understand the challenges and successes at the DECC.

The main statement reads:

“The appointed volunteer DECC board of directors has understood and been thoughtfully apprised that the DECC’s revenues and increasing expenses were not sustainable to achieve profitability and ensure sufficient cash flow throughout each calendar year. This concern has been a long-term trend and active conversation at the board level before COVID. The situation was heightened this year due to substantially increased part-time labor costs and years of deferred maintenance resulting in an abundance of necessary capital expenditures in a short time frame. While the DECC has had recent success with increasing revenues, it has not been enough to offset the drastically growing expenses. We need a new model. There is no easy solution. We need to change, and it is difficult. We can no longer maintain the status quo and do things the way we’ve always done them. As a board, we support and see the need to make tough decisions to ensure a more sustainable and self-sufficient financial model for this valuable public entity. Outside of AMSOIL Arena debt payments and capital investment, payroll is our biggest expense and unfortunately, the place that administration needs to turn to in order to reduce on-going expenses. These are very difficult decisions that require courageous leadership and have been made with careful consideration. We are thankful the Duluth City Council recently approved a one-million-dollar line of credit to serve as an emergency cash-flow due to the seasonality of DECC operations. As the DECC’s fiscal agent, the city is our only option for financing. The administration and the board are hoping to never actually utilize that line of credit and are making tough, yet strategic decisions to support that principle. The DECC is like many other organizations currently experiencing budget, capital, and staffing challenges. We are examining inherited internal structures such as a legacy financial system that needs an overhaul to better analyze costs and forecast revenues. We are exploring the overall structure in comparison to similar convention and entertainment entities throughout the United States, many of which are facing similar challenges. We take this very seriously and are committed to continue working in tandem with the administration to thoughtfully and strategically move the DECC forward. We have challenges and it is not easy, but we will get through this, and we appreciate the support and passion from the community. We will continue working to ensure long-term financial health so the DECC can continue its role as a beloved and evolving critical economic driver in the Northland.”

The statement above is the second statement released by the board since the news broke last week about the layoffs at the DECC. But because of communication issues on the DECC’s end and FOX 21’s, the first statement unintentionally did not get reported.

Here’s is that first statement released Thursday night:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors for the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, We’ve been apprised and understood that the revenues and increasing expenses were not sustainable. It is my understanding this has been a conversation at the board level even prior to COVID. This has been heightened this year due to increased labor costs and an abundance of deferred maintenance costs creating unexpected capital expenditures in a short time frame. While the DECC has seen increasing revenues, it has not been enough to offset the increasing expenses. As a board, we support the need to make tough decisions and are committed to work toward a more sustainable model. These are difficult discussions and the board is thoughtfully and strategically moving forward to ensure the financial health of the DECC to continue its role as a key economic driver in the Northland. Regards, Peter Singler Board Chair, DECC Board of Directors”

Meanwhile, Exec. Dir. Dan Hartman also released an extensive statement Monday stats that show successes at the DECC since Hartman took the leadership role 2.5 years ago, but also the specific breakdown of challenges and the plan ahead.

Below is Hartman’s full statement: