Girls Soccer: Esko & Duluth Marshall Secure Spots in Section 7A Semifinals

Both teams will host semifinal games on Wednesday.

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team is one step closer to state after topping Two Harbors on Monday.

Esko would defeat the Agates 14 to 0 to advance to the Section 7A semifinals.

Esko will next host Legacy Christian Academy on Wednesday at 4 PM.

In other 7A section soccer play, Duluth Marshall shut out Proctor 4-0.

The Hilltoppers will host Spectrum on Wednesday at 4 PM.