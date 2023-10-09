Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander To Retire

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, who has been with the police department since 1998, is preparing to retire from the department.

Alexander was just 26 when he joined the department as a police officer before climbing the ranks as captain of investigations and taking the chief position in 2015.

Under Alexander’s leadership, he had a lot of firsts for the department, like creating Pathways to Hope,” which is groundbreaking program shifting the way law enforcement respond to addiction related crimes by focusing on supporting a person’s recovery. The program has now been used by other law enforcement agencies.

“I tell new officers when I swear them in, you deal with a lot of tragedy and a lot of calls and dealing with people who are doing bad things, but most of the time were are dealing with people who are having a bad day. And if you keep that in focus, it helps you from growing apathetic or growing cynical,” Alexander told FOX 21.

And as for his hope for the department when he leaves? “My honest hope is that there’s even better chiefs to come and they can continue the progress we’ve made, continue to make us a better agency and being on the leading edge of professionals and looking at alternatives to the normal responses of law enforcement where we arrest people.”

Chief Alexander will retire at the end of January.

Below is the press release sent to the media Monday about Alexander’s retirement: