Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander To Retire
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, who has been with the police department since 1998, is preparing to retire from the department.
Alexander was just 26 when he joined the department as a police officer before climbing the ranks as captain of investigations and taking the chief position in 2015.
Under Alexander’s leadership, he had a lot of firsts for the department, like creating Pathways to Hope,” which is groundbreaking program shifting the way law enforcement respond to addiction related crimes by focusing on supporting a person’s recovery. The program has now been used by other law enforcement agencies.
“I tell new officers when I swear them in, you deal with a lot of tragedy and a lot of calls and dealing with people who are doing bad things, but most of the time were are dealing with people who are having a bad day. And if you keep that in focus, it helps you from growing apathetic or growing cynical,” Alexander told FOX 21.
And as for his hope for the department when he leaves? “My honest hope is that there’s even better chiefs to come and they can continue the progress we’ve made, continue to make us a better agency and being on the leading edge of professionals and looking at alternatives to the normal responses of law enforcement where we arrest people.”
Chief Alexander will retire at the end of January.
Below is the press release sent to the media Monday about Alexander’s retirement:
“After more than a quarter century of dedicated service with the Superior Police Department (SPD), Chief Nicholas Alexander announced his pending retirement, effective at the end of January 2024. Chief Alexander has been a staunch advocate for innovation, community engagement, and progressive policing practices throughout his tenure, leaving a lasting impact on the department and the community they serve.
Joining the SPD in 1998, Chief Alexander quickly distinguished himself as an exceptional police officer. He excelled in various roles, including Captain of Investigations, before assuming the role of Chief in January 2015. Under his leadership, the SPD has witnessed significant advancements, modeling progressive law enforcement practices and community-oriented programs.
One of Chief Alexander’s most significant contributions to the department and the community is the Pathways to Hope program. This groundbreaking initiative represents a fundamental shift in how law enforcement responds to addiction-related crimes, focusing on combating overdose-related deaths and supporting individuals in their recovery. Pathways to Hope has gained recognition statewide and has become a model program for other law enforcement agencies to emulate.
Equally remarkable is the Coordinated Response Specialist program, which primarily assists people struggling with mental health issues, drug addiction, and homelessness. This innovative program aims to divert individuals away from the criminal justice system and toward practical solutions, ensuring they have access to the resources they need for rehabilitation and recovery.
Chief Alexander’s dedication to the professional development of his officers has also been exemplary. Through training programs such as Fair and Impartial Policing, Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE), and the implementation of body-worn cameras (BWC), the SPD’s officers have been equipped with the necessary tools to handle challenging situations while following the best practices of de-escalation. These initiatives have contributed to a reduction in crime, limited incidents requiring the use of force, and enhanced the professionalism of the SPD.
“Nick Alexander is the best police chief in Wisconsin, and probably in the United States. He pushed his fellow officers to innovate their department and to emphasize service and respect for every citizen, every day. While Chief Alexander’s retirement is a real loss to Superior, his intellect, courage, and vision improved our city every year of his service. I was honored to work with him and I’m grateful for his service.” Mayor Jim Paine
The City of Superior is grateful for Chief Alexander’s unwavering commitment, passion, and vision. His retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy will undoubtedly endure as a source of inspiration for future law enforcement leaders.”