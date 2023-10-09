Time of Reflection and Inspiration on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Generations united through song, words and determination.

Duluth commemorated Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a holiday Monday.

The cold winds were swirling around City Hall, but they did not lessen the resolve of those in attendance. The group gathered with music and the spoken word to acknowledge the painful history indigenous people have had, and to celebrate the promise of the future.

No one exemplifies that promise of potential more than 12-year-old Skyler Stillday. Skyler was taught to sing and drum by his father when he was just 5 years old. He has performed at many celebrations throughout Duluth, and said it wasn’t that hard to learn, but took a while to reach his current level of expertise. Even at such a young age, Skyler has a strong sense of legacy.

“The reason I sing is for the people who can’t anymore,” said Skyler. “For my past relatives and for my Grandpa, who’s not here with me,” Skyler said.

The sense of honoring those who have gone before us is something Moira Villiard agrees with. The recently selected Chair of the Duluth Indigenous Commission says Monday is not just for indigenous people.

“It is something that should be celebrated by everybody just because of the treaties that are the law of the land and make the cities that we live in today–that all of us live in,” said Villiard.

“It’s a relevant history not just for indigenous, but for people who are non-native, to know the history of where they come from and where their cities come from. And it’s important to recognize not just for indigenous people, but for everyone to celebrate,” Villiard said.

And as part of the awareness during the day, Rep. Alicia Kozlowski said there is still legislative work to be done. Kozlowski said the Indian Child Welfare Act was preserved in the last legislative session. Kozlowski said an investment in people is needed to make sure indigenous families stay intact.

“Part of the reason I wanted to run isn’t just because representation matters, and we know that is so important it’s hard to be what you can’t see,” said Kozlowski. “But I’m here because I want to break the walls open in every way so that we have a hugely deep bench of people who are coming up and go into leadership positions,” Kozlowski said.

The event concluded with a unifying community circle dance in front of City Hall.