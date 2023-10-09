UMD Men’s & Women’s Basketball Release Schedule for 2023-2024 Season

Both teams are coming off deep national tournament runs in 2023.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams released their schedules for the upcoming year.

After finishing as runner-ups in the national title game, the lady Bulldogs will open their slate with a pair of exhibition games.

Including one against a Division One opponent, South Dakota State on November 1st.

Then 10 days later, the games will count as they play at Thomas More.

November 25th will be their regular season home opener against Michigan Tech.

As for the men’s squad, they’ll have just one exhibition game.

That being November 1st at home against UW-Eau Claire.

Following that, it’s six games on the road. With two being played at the GAC/NSIC crossover classic.

UMD will face Oklahoma Baptist in their regular season opener on November 10th.

After that, it’s the Wisconsin Parkside Classic then a trip to Michigan before finally playing at Romano Gym on December 1st against Wayne State.