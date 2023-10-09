UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Stay Put in Latest USCHO Polls

Both teams will be back at AMSOIL Arena this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- The USCHO polls came out for both the men and the women on Monday.

After a series sweep against Long Island University, the UMD women will remain at number six in the poll.

Same story for the men. They would tie Michigan Tech on Saturday in the USA Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

As a result, they stay at number 17.

The UMD women will host Ohio State this weekend.

The men will take on Northern Michigan.