UMD’s Stejskal & Menghini Named NCHC Goaltender & Rookie of the Week

The duo will hit the ice again on Friday against Northern Michigan.
Neil Vierzba,

DULUTH, Minn.- A pair of men’s bulldog standouts earned conference honors on Monday.

After making 32 saves on Saturday night, Zach Stejskal has earned NCHC Goaltender of the Week honors.

He also posted a saves percentage of 0.941, which was a conference best.

As for Rookie of the Week, that goes to his teammate Anthony Menghini.

Menghini scored his first collegiate goal and would also light the lamp in the shootout.

Categories: College, Sports, University of Minnesota – Duluth

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90