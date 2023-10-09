UMD’s Stejskal & Menghini Named NCHC Goaltender & Rookie of the Week

The duo will hit the ice again on Friday against Northern Michigan.

DULUTH, Minn.- A pair of men’s bulldog standouts earned conference honors on Monday.

After making 32 saves on Saturday night, Zach Stejskal has earned NCHC Goaltender of the Week honors.

He also posted a saves percentage of 0.941, which was a conference best.

As for Rookie of the Week, that goes to his teammate Anthony Menghini.

Menghini scored his first collegiate goal and would also light the lamp in the shootout.