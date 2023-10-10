Coming Off First Loss, UMD Football Eager to Bounce Back

UMD hasn't dropped a game to UMary all-time.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team find themselves in an unfamiliar spot this season. And that’s coming off a loss.

UMD suffered their first defeat this past Saturday when they fell to Wayne State 28 to 18.

Turnovers and failing to capitilize in key situations were some of the reasons for the loss.

But now, they turn the page to face a team they have yet to drop a game to.

UMD welcomes in the 0-6 UMary Marauders to Malosky on Saturday.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says his guys are more than ready to bounce back.

“If we’re not inspired to play this week, then we have bigger issues. Our guys understand we have a higher ceiling than what we showed last week. Although we have an opponent coming into town that’s 0-6, we have to play well and continue to get better,” said Wiese.

“Anytime you lose a game, it hurts forsure. We put a lot of work into this so losing really sucks. I think excitement, excited to get back out here and go to work. Excited to prove that we have a lot more to play for this year,” added 5th year defensive back Marcus Glodowski.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.